Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Riverhead Town Police Department detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the person people who caused a fire at a home in Wading River this week.

An incendiary device was thrown at a residence on Sound Road in Wading River on Nov. 16 at approximately 8 p.m., police said.

A resident immediately extinguished the fire and no one was injured, according to the Suffolk County Crime Stoppers press release. Detectives from the Suffolk County Police Department arson section responded to assist in the investigation.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.