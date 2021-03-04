Students in grades 9 through 12 may enter the third annual “Say Something” essay contest” hosted by Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office in collaboration with Sandy Hook Promise Foundation.

Essays must be submitted by Friday, March 12 at 11 p.m. The top three essays in each grade level will be announced on March 26.

One of the 15 winners will be chosen to be the sheriff’s “Ambassador for the Day.” They will be invited to join Sheriff Errol D. Toulon, Jr. to see the inner workings of the sheriff’s office, meet the K-9s, tour the jail and enjoy a luncheon. The date of the visit will depend on the student’s schedule.

The essay will have students answer the following questions:

Have you ever witnessed a peer behaving in a way that concerned you enough to want to “say something” but were afraid or did not know whom to turn to?

Were there other times when you did speak up because you perceived someone’s actions could be a danger to themselves or others?

Why is it important to say something?

The students may include specific examples but should omit names. The essay must include a cover page with their first and last name, email address, cell pone number, name of the school and grade level. The essay should be typed and between 500 to 2000 words long.

To submit the essay or to ask any questions, email [email protected]