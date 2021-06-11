Warm weather has arrived and the fro-yo is flowing once more at Sweet Tart on Main Street in Riverhead.

The frozen yogurt café, owned by wife and husband duo Miyoshi and James Foster, originally opened in March 2015. The shop had a difficult past two years. Flood damage to their building forced them closed in 2019, then 2020 brought the coronavirus crisis, which shut Sweet Tart down for most of the year.

But a new year and a new season brings optimism for the shop’s owners.

Miyoshi Foster said she’s excited for the new season and hopes the summer will bring a new, young crowd of people to Riverhead Town.

“I’m looking forward to seeing our customers come back, but I also am really looking forward to seeing how our first Alive on 25 goes,” she said. “It seems like it’s been so long ago that we’ve had fireworks —just being able to be with your family at an event like that seems like ages ago.”

Miyoshi Foster at Sweet Tart Frozen Yogurt Café just before it opened in 2015. File photo: Katie Morosky

Sweet Tart offers eight flavors and the variety changes every few weeks, with gluten-free, dairy-free, no-sugar added and non-fat options available. Soon, the shop will also have freshly made Greek yogurt. In addition to yogurt, the cafe also sells freshly made acai bowls, coffee and tea.

They also have tons of toppings to choose from, including candy, fresh fruit and some more unorthodox toppings like mochi and boba.

“This year I have cayenne pepper honey,” Miyoshi Foster said. “People like hot, sweet and savory. I have those different and interesting things.”

Although there aren’t any new flavors just yet — Sweet Tart opened its doors for the season Memorial Day weekend — Foster said she hopes to expand the store’s selection to include booze-flavored frozen yogurt, which was made legal last August.

“I really would like to maybe hook up with one of these breweries and do fro- yo,” she said, hinting at an idea she has for a moonshine flavor.

Sweet Tart is located at 37 East Main Street and is open seven days. Photo: Alek Lewis