“You can’t wait until life isn’t hard anymore before you decide to be happy.” -Jane Marczewski, aka Nightbirde, while performing on “America’s Got Talent.”

I discovered this quote and this beautiful young woman’s testimony on Facebook last week as millions of people shared the video of Jane’s performance of her original song on “America’s Got Talent.”

If you haven’t seen it yet, please watch and listen with your heart. Not only is Marczewski talented vocally, but she also possesses an inner resilience and glow that resonated with millions of Americans.

What’s her secret? A little bit of faith and a lot of trials.

Jane’s life is fire-tried like a diamond forged in the intense heat and darkness of the earth or a rugged stone tossed about in the waves and dropped upon the shore as priceless treasures glistening in the sand.

At 30 years old, Marczweski has already battled cancer three times —as her husband left her — and was given a 2% chance to live. But as she says, “Two percent is something.” Indeed it is and Jane is using every available moment to live it to the fullest.

In the midst of these intense trials, Marczewski leans on her faith which seems to have been strengthened by finding God in the darkness. Her blog at https://www.nightbirde is well worth the time it takes to read and reflect.

She is a modern day Job, whose own proclamation after the loss of family and livelihood and health was “The LORD gave and the LORD has taken away; Blessed be the name of the LORD.” Job 1:21.

But what about that statement: “You can’t wait until life isn’t hard before you decide to be happy”?

Apart from Marczewski’s performance and her story, the words themselves could be stinging and harsh for someone who is struggling.

It is precisely because Jane’s words are authentically spoken from the fire that they resonate with millions of people who have also experienced loss — especially in this past year.

I believe that, “for such a time as this,” God has raised up this woman of faith to remind us all that it’s okay to be going through hard times and to decide to be happy.

I remember the day that I decided to be happy despite the difficulties we were facing. My daughter was 3 months old, lying in a crib in the PICU of our local hospital. It was 3 a.m. and I couldn’t sleep, so I prayed all through the night. The next day she was scheduled for brain surgery to remove a large mass that was compressing her brain stem.

The Holy Spirit was speaking to my heart asking me which path I would choose to focus on – one of death or one of life. I spoke aloud these words: “I choose the path of miracles!”

My words seemed to pierce the darkness and surround us in God’s light.

In these almost 25 years that we have walked this journey, I’ve chosen to see miracles where others have seen only despair. At this point, I don’t know any other way to do life, but to seek hope.

It’s not a pollyanna approach, but rather the intensity of faith tested like fire-tried gold. The dark times are often really dark. But the light is so much more. I’ve seen my share of hardships, but in the end there is always hope and happiness to choose.

If you’re waiting for things to get better to be happy, you might miss a lot of living before happiness comes. If we acknowledge the hard times and choose to find the blessings anyway, the hard times may still be hard, but the happy times are so much sweeter.

No matter where the struggles lie, be grateful today and happiness comes.