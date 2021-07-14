A school bus driver transporting day campers from the Baiting Hollow Scout Camp on Sound Avenue is facing felony DWI charges under Leandra’s Law after being involved in two crashes on Sound Avenue yesterday afternoon and leaving the scene of both crashes.

Police said Diane M. Juergens, 61, of Ridge was arrested and charged with one count of Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated – Leandra’s Law, two counts of Leaving the Scene of a Motor Vehicle Accident and 10 counts of Endangering the Welfare of A Child.

The bus belonging to First Student Bus Company of Hicksville was impounded and held at the Riverhead Police Impound.

Police were called to the camp at about 4:35 p.m. yesterday on the report of a possibly intoxicated bus driver attempting to transport children and staff from the camp, according to a police press release.

Responding officers learned that the driver had just been involved in two separate crashes while operating the bus on Sound Avenue, near Oak Hills, Baiting Hollow, just west of the camp and left the scene of both motor vehicle crashes.

No injuries were reported by any involved parties, including the juvenile day campers onboard the bus, police said. All campers were returned to their families without incident.

Editor’s note: A criminal charge is an accusation. By law, a person charged with a crime is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.