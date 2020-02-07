A high wind warning is in effect in Suffolk County today from noon to 7 p.m.

Southwest winds of 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph are expected, the National Weather Service said in a statement.

The high wind warning has also been issued for southern Middlesex and southern New London counties in Connecticut.

A storm warning is in effect for Long Island Sound from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. today. Southwest winds of 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 45 kt early this afternoon, will become westerly at 30 to 35 kt with gusts up to 55 kt late. Seas of 2 to 3 feet will build to 3 to 5 feet this afternoon.

Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines, the weather service said. Widespread power outages are expected, according to the weather service. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

Expect patchy fog this morning. It will be cloudy with rain likely this morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of rain this afternoon. Temperatures will peak in the low 50s then fall into the mid-40s this afternoon, the weather service said.