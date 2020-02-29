The African American Educational and Cultural Festival hosted a Black History Month celebration last night at Riverhead Free Library.

The event included food, music, dance and poetry — from steel drummers and African dancers to Gospel music by the First Baptist Church Liturgical Ministry.

Guests were offered a selection of dishes from Caribbean Chef Amos Winter of Montauk, Shadees Jamaican Restaurant in Riverhead and Senegalese Chef Awa Drame of Calverton.

The organization has had an exhibit on display at the library during the month of February. See prior story. African American Educational and Cultural Festival co-chair Dr. James Banks

