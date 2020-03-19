Suffolk County residents can now get free testing for COVID-19 at Stony Brook University at a drive-thru coronavirus testing facility that opened yesterday.

The mobile testing site has six lanes to accommodate up to 1,000 tests per day. It will be open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Appointments are required. To make an appointment, call the State Coronavirus Hotline 24/7 at 1-888-364-3065.