Laurie Kuypers, a registered nurse, reaches into a car to take a nasopharyngeal swab from a patient at a drive-through COVID-19 testing station in Washington State Tuesday. AP Photo: Elaine Thompson

Suffolk County residents can now get free testing for COVID-19 at Stony Brook University at a drive-thru coronavirus testing facility that opened yesterday.

The mobile testing site has six lanes to accommodate up to 1,000 tests per day. It will be open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Appointments are required. To make an appointment, call the State Coronavirus Hotline 24/7 at 1-888-364-3065.

