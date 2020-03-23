There’s an old saying: “People are like tea bags. You never know how strong they are until you put them in hot water.”

These times certainly are a true test of character and strength. And as usual, the people of the Riverhead community are showing what they’re made of — stepping up to help their neighbors, feed the hungry, look after the elderly and frail and support local businesses in a time of dire need.

We will be documenting how Riverhead rose to the occasion during this unprecedented time in its history. It’s important to record this for posterity. And it’s important to report this — we all need hope and reasons to smile right now.

Send us your stories (and photos) of local people exhibiting the strength of character, compassion and grit that have been the underpinning of this community since its humble beginnings.

Email Denise. Please be sure to include a contact phone number.

We’ll start our new series with this beautiful story.

RiverheadLOCAL file photo

Riverhead Flower Shop on East Main Street, about to close yesterday under the state’s “non-essential business order,” put their inventory of fresh flowers to good use. With their own stock and a generous supply from J. Merullo Imports, the folks at Riverhead Flower Shop created 150 fresh flower vases — one for every resident at the Acadia Nursing Facility in Riverhead. Visiting is prohibited at all nursing homes statewide due to the pandemic.

“Our hope is to let the residents know that we love them, care about them and will not forget about them, hoping to calm their fears just a bit!” Riverhead Flower Shop wrote on its Facebook page.

To Peggy Kneski and her staff at Riverhead Flower Shop:

Thank you for your compassion and caring. Riverhead will remember your kindness when this crisis is over and you reopen your doors.

Make a note of it: Riverhead Flower Shop is located at 324 E. Main St., Riverhead, NY 11901. Tel. (631) 727-2153. Website.