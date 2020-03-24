The Riverhead school board will hold a regular meeting today at 4:30 p.m.

Due to the COVID-19 quarantine requirements, the meeting will take place solely through virtual/electronic meeting capabilities.

The board of education will not entertain public comment during this meeting, the district said in a notice. The board intends to consider all business by way of a single consent agenda item and no executive session is expected, the notice said.

The meeting can be viewed on YouTube: https://youtu.be/x1onlAUbUNc.

An executive order signed by the governor this month granted a waiver, effective March 13, exempting municipal and school boards from state Open Meetings Law provisions that require public access to locations where government meetings are being conducted.