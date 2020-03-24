The Riverhead school board will hold a regular meeting today at 4:30 p.m.
Due to the COVID-19 quarantine requirements, the meeting will take place solely through virtual/electronic meeting capabilities.
The board of education will not entertain public comment during this meeting, the district said in a notice. The board intends to consider all business by way of a single consent agenda item and no executive session is expected, the notice said.
The meeting can be viewed on YouTube: https://youtu.be/x1onlAUbUNc.
An executive order signed by the governor this month granted a waiver, effective March 13, exempting municipal and school boards from state Open Meetings Law provisions that require public access to locations where government meetings are being conducted.
We need your help.
Now more than ever, the survival of quality local journalism depends on your support. Our community faces unprecedented economic disruption, and the future of many small businesses are under threat, including our own. It takes time and resources to provide this service. We are a small family-owned operation, and we will do everything in our power to keep it going. But today more than ever before, we will depend on your support to continue. Support RiverheadLOCAL today. You rely on us to stay informed and we depend on you to make our work possible.