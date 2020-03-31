A Riverhead police officer was injured in a motor vehicle crash involving a police vehicle on Osborn Avenue this afternoon.

Multiple law enforcement agencies are at the scene. The circumstances of the crash are not known at this time. It was not immediately clear whether there were any other injuries or how many vehicles were involved in the accident.

Riverhead Fire Department’s heavy rescue unit was called for a possible extrication from the police vehicle, which was off the roadway on the west side of Osborn, north of Reeves Avenue. Police and ambulance crews were able to remove the victim from the vehicle without heavy rescue, according to radio reports.

Osborn Avenue is closed to traffic between Reeves and Sound avenues. An accident reconstruction team from New York State Police has been called.

This is a developing story. Check back for more information as it becomes available.