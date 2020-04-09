Rev. A. Charles McElroy Sr. of Riverhead died March 26, 2020. He was 79 years old.

He was the pastor of Friendship Baptist Church in Flanders since May 1975.

He was born in Texas on July 18, 1940.

He was licensed and later ordained by the late Dr. Sandy F. Ray and the Cornerstone Baptist Church of Brooklyn. He attended Virginia Union University where he received his Bachelor’s of Science Degree in Business Administration and Virginia Union Seminary, where he received his Master’s of Divinity Degree. While attending school in Virginia, he pastored Shiloh Baptist Church in Chesterfield County and upon his graduation was called to pastor the Friendship Baptist Church in Riverhead, New York, where he has served for the past nearly 45 years.

He is remembered by his parishioners as a gifted preacher and teacher and a man with a heart for the poor and disadvantaged.

He was a past chairman of the Advisory Committee for Migrant and Disadvantaged Affairs and an alcoholism counselor for Rural New York Farm Workers.

He was a past member of the the board of directors of the Long Island Head Start Child Development Services, Inc., Suffolk County Division.

He was also a past member of the board of directors of the East End Arts Council and a member of the Rotary Club of Riverhead, which he also served as a member of its board of directors.

He was a member of the Riverhead Clergy Council.

Predeceased by his son Charles, he is survived by his wife of more than 50 years, Maryanne and their two daughters.

A virtual homegoing service will be held Friday, April 10, 2020 at 11 a.m. at pastormcelroy.com.