How should the school district deal with what will certainly be a prolonged period of financial pain as a result of the coronavirus crisis? Staff cuts? Program cuts/consolidations?

The district should do all it can to avoid cuts in student programs and staff that is needed to ensure the positive impact our current programs have on all students. Education today, as we have seen through distance learning is vital not only in academics but the social-emotional well-being of all students.Do you favor the district asking voters to approve a revised capital construction plan to increase classroom capacity? If not, how should the district deal with overcrowded classrooms?

This is a difficult question, as we all know increased classroom capacity is vital to the well-being of our students. Unfortunately, at this time the community did not support this expansion. I have been working closely with the school administration to look at what we have, building use, class size to develop alternative approaches to provide the best facilities for our students.



Other than the financial stress brought about by the coronavirus crisis, what is the most pressing issue facing Riverhead Central School District? How do you think the board of education should address this issue?

The most pressing issue facing the District is addressing the many concerns families expressed throughout the Capital Construction presentations. There are many families that are concerned with the school district and we have to ensure that students come first. The BOE has to work closely with all district stakeholders to ensure we continue to provide a quality education for all.

What are the top three things you’d like to accomplish as a board member?

Increase student achievement and graduation rates. The NYS assessments are clearly flawed, we need to utilize data to ensure student growth. We need to start at the elementary level and ensure students are exposed to programs that foster growth and skill development needed in the upper grades, which will, in turn, increase the graduation rate of all students. We need to keep careful data regarding absenteeism, transiency, and subgroup performance as we examine our student growth using research-based assessments that truly measure growth. Maintain a fiscally responsible budget that balances the needs of the taxpayers and the students. Our biggest investment is our students and community and we must maintain both. Maintain programs both academic and extracurricular. The best part of Riverhead is the support and pride it shows our students. We have seen this so many times in our school, homecoming, plays, concerts, sporting events, and most recently, “Light the Night for the 2020 Seniors.” This is what makes Riverhead great, the community support of our student achievements is like no other.

What’s the best thing about Riverhead schools?

The best thing about Riverhead Schools is the amazing opportunities it provides students, ROTC, Early College Program, BOCES Career Programs, a robust course offering just to name a few. Also, as I mentioned before, the close-knit community that goes above and beyond to support our students.

What needs the most improvement in Riverhead schools?

Riverhead needs to improve class size and address the concerns that our parents have expressed in the multiple Capital Construction presentation. We have to make sure we provide a school that students thrive in. We need to look closely at the allocation of staff and ensure that we are doing our best for all families. Schools are the heart of every community. It is time to work with all district stakeholders and provide the best school environment for the whole student.

Are you running in this election as part of a “team”? If so, which other candidate(s) are you running with?

Yes, with Virginia Healy and Therese Zuhoski

Will you accept financial or in-kind support from the teachers’ union?

I am not accepting financial support from the RCFA in this election.

