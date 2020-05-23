How should the school district deal with what will certainly be a prolonged period of financial pain as a result of the coronavirus crisis? Staff cuts? Program cuts/consolidations?

The good news is: THERE IS HOPE. Introduction to the Answer — the situation: What has happened financially in the RCSD is very complex and certainly upsetting to us all: (A) we had already voted down a budget, (B) we already had a problem with being short on state aid, (C) taxes burdens were already high for a great number of our citizens, (D) then the COVID-19 health crisis caused the schools to be completely and abruptly interrupted, and, (E) now we have pressures on the physical, mental and emotional health of our children (which have yet to be addressed sufficiently).

So far this year, we have especially stressed finances, social policy, and health policy for a broad section of our population — children and families. We do not just have “financial pain”, as is in the question; in real numbers, when all numbers are considered, we have a choice between insolvency, or a sharp tax increase, or a TURNAROUND.

For the RCSD to recover promptly, we must have skilled financial people elected to School Board this year — and I am that skilled candidate. I am a consultant to the US Service Corps of Retired Executives (SCORE), US Small Business Administration (SBA), US Department of Commerce with an exceptional local record in business turnarounds and startups. I have 35 years of experience in management, financial and economic strategy. I started my career working in mega-organizations like Price Waterhouse and Peat Marwick before launching my own companies. I am also multi-degreed in management, finance and economics — I even took a couple of courses in Education Management.

In my organizational turnaround work, I have proven very skilled at crisis management, contingency planning, all with minimal staff upset which included retraining and reassigning staff when necessary, and other creative “human centered” solutions.

I have two young children in the RCSD so I am completely committed to implementing wellness enabling solutions. As well, RCSD staff are our neighbors so the future has to be crafted “holistically” and for the long-run of our local sustainability

What is becoming clear is: (A) we have massive regional unemployment (and under- employment) and lack of ability for many families to pay taxes, rents or other living costs, (B) the next RCSD budget will likely be voted down again — while based on expected costs, the ability of parents to pay increased taxes creates an impasse. For a small, example: (C) we will not be getting the state aid we sought, (D) RCSD administration has not fully considered all cost and revenue impacts as they would be required to do on their present course of income shortage, and (E) we are clearly headed to another school shutdown next school year (for various reasons). The entire health crisis condition has SOLUTIONS — and I will get to that later (at the end of Question 9), but first the fiscal and human points of the financial question (above).

Question 1, specifics, Part 1 of 3: How should the school district deal with what will certainly be a prolonged period of financial pain as a result of the coronavirus crisis?

Short Answer: we must look at things in new ways to create fresh solutions under the new rules of our worldwide virus crisis. There must be prompt action and we must deal with what we know — and at the same time we must continue to ask for what we need and want from Albany, the federal government and other grant issuers (and new financial partners). More importantly, we must be urgent about the physical, mental and emotional health of our children. We need organized additional child interaction starting this summer — even if that is by ZOOM or other teleconferencing. There has to be funding set aside to do this — it is as important as academic year programs considering our health and shutdown emergency. As well, we can expand HEALTH and WELLNESS programs (including sports) into the summer calendar — NOW, when we need them.

Further, and boldly, we must deal with the virus day to day and the complexities shutdown and distancing brings. Logistics, bussing, classroom spacing, gym and other difficulties can be overcome — I will get to that later (at the end of Question 9) as in prevention and cure.

Question 1, specifics, Part 2 of 3, Staff cuts?: There has to be some adjustment; however, we can minimize staff upset. Clearly maintenance is not a priority in a closed building — but could we have those staff help in other ways. Clearly other jobs need to be redesigned. Even gym teachers may need to have other roles and perhaps, for example, they can help teach health or other classes.

Question 1, specifics, Part 3 of 3: Program cuts/consolidations? Clearly there has to be some program changes and consolidations — changes and attrition can likely prevent cuts. However, there are creative ways to come back and build. We may have to start sports this summer — START EARLIER and END BEFORE the next flu season. The CDC says flu season starts in December but clearly flu outbreaks start as early as October (depending on the weather). This is the time for planning for what may be necessary program innovations!

Program Innovation: Suggestions, with the presumption of preparation for the 2020-1021 school year; to name just a few OPTIONS: (1) Student interconnections — to build the connections and civic responsibility of the Town’s students — to schedule chat groups between students; together with a random element so each child is included and supported. (2) Broad based inter-student tutoring. (3) Reinstitute Student Clubs with teleconferencing support. (4) New curriculum on home maintenance, all sorts of repair, gardening and chores. (5) New curriculum in nutrition, meal planning, food storage, and food growing. (6) New curriculum in safety and first aid. (7) New home-based physical fitness. (8) New curriculum in planning methods, home budgeting, finances, bill paying, investing, savings, financial markets, and home businesses. (9) New curriculum in creating and inventing and intellectual property. (10) New curriculum in home-based creative and performance arts with signing, musical instruments — with sound and video recording/editing.

Do you favor the district asking voters to approve a revised capital construction plan to increase classroom capacity? If not, how should the district deal with overcrowded classrooms?

Increase? No — the prior plan is almost a “non-starter.” We no longer have clear evidence that: (A) we will have an overcrowding problem in September 2020 — this is because many families are moving or will be conducting home-schooling for the 2020-2021 year, and (B) it is still not clear that we will have a 2020-2021 classroom-based school year. Worse: the best forecasts are currently against a full 2020-2021 classroom-based education year.

However, the possibility of classroom shortage should be planned for with “creative options”. It would be FISCALLY IRRESPONSIBLE to proceed with any major construction expenditures other than repair — we should suspend any “capital construction plan to increase classroom capacity” plan at this time. If we are in fact “surprised” by emergency need for classrooms, we should consider: (A) using rooms at the library, and/or BOCES next to the high school and/or other facilities, and/or, (B) renting rooms, and/or (C) building temporary structures or using mobile facilities, and/or (D) flexing hours.

Other than the financial stress brought about by the conoravirus crisis, what is the most pressing issue facing Riverhead Central School District? How do you think the board of education should address this issue?

Student health and well-being is really top priority. As well, we have to diligently prepare children for college, and the trades, and other post-graduation placement and success. Clearly many children are falling through the cracks now. We have to take on an active preventive role to make sure our kids do not sink and our children do not fall victims to drugs, or self-injury, or gangs, or any other form of harm. The Board of Education must take a leadership role and not wait for Albany or Washington to be proactive in problem prevention. Albany and Washington are generally “reactive” and not generally proactive. The RCSD has to be constantly vigilant and look ahead. Importantly, we need an emergency plan for screening and treatment of children’s mental, emotional, and physical health issues — school counselors and services were already at their limits in March.

What are the top three things you’d like to accomplish as a board member?

Make sure all children, families, and other parties have their concerns considered.

Be the experienced voice of FISCAL BALANCE and PLANNING.

Restore “NORMALCY” and build quality into the programs so that children and families are more adaptive to and better resourced for future crisis.

What’s the best thing about Riverhead schools?

The best thing, in small words: COMMUNITY and CIVILITY. We are now facing the greatest health crisis in a century. While we are all concerned about our future, our children have shown values of respect and community — and their personal qualities of balance and heroism — we do not have a rash of negative behavior — we have the values that are inextricably linked between the schools, our families, our religious institutions, and our heritage.

What needs the most improvement in Riverhead schools?

We are a little show to respond to the future. We need to consider parental input more. We certainly want the school board to include subcommittees with more parental and professional volunteerism to act as information and guidance for the Board and RCSD Administration.

Will you accept financial or in-kind support from the teachers’ union?

Yes, I am open to it.

Are you running in this election as part of a “team”? If so, which other candidate(s) are you running with?

I am certainly open to it; the persons who earlier asked me to run with them instead did not run this year at all — they are going to be homeschooling and moving. As such, I am open to other candidates running as a team with me.