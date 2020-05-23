How should the school district deal with what will certainly be a prolonged period of financial pain as a result of the coronavirus crisis? Staff cuts? Program cuts/consolidations?

While I understand the importance of a good administrative team it’s during this specific time that we really need to diligently look at the number of administrators, their specific roles, salaries and look to see if any of their job descriptions can be combined and/or consolidated. More than ever, I feel that the students are going to need additional support both emotionally and educational after they emerge from quarantine. I feel that looking to excess school employees that have direct contact with our students should be our last resort when considering excessing. Programs and instructors should be the last to go. I feel we need to look from the top down.

Do you favor the district asking voters to approve a revised capital construction plan to increase classroom capacity? If not, how should the district deal with overcrowded classrooms?

Last year when the 2019 school year commenced we saw a substantial increase in student enrollment. As a realtor in the area I have seen a number of families with multiple children sell their homes and relocate to other areas. We need to be more aware of our transient population which also includes students who “reside” outside of our district’s boundaries.

Other than the financial stress brought about by the conoravirus crisis, what is the most pressing issue facing the Riverhead Central School District? How do you think the board of education should address this issue?

While I feel that there are several pressing issues; one of the reasons why I decided to run for the open Board of Education seat is the safety of our students because it’s a multilayered concern here in our district.. We as a board need to really listen to the concerns the community present to us. On RTACC, I tend to listen more than post because it’s important to see what concerns are more frequently presented. This past year overcrowding was the hot topic, but if we really listen to what the community presented to the board, it was safety. The most frequently presented concern from the community was the overcrowding and physical altercations, evacuation concerns during emergency situations, and class disruptions (lack of student respect to teachers). The district cannot legally turn away students that “reside” within our community to resolve overcrowding issues. One way we can address these concerns is to have a “true” zero tolerance disciplinary program that is effective. The Board needs to revisit inhouse suspension programs, and an alternative school. Once we have addressed these concerns learning can take place.

What are the top three things you’d like to accomplish as a board member?

The top three things I would like to address and accomplish as a board member are as follows:



1. Effective Educational Programs: We need to Implement programs that meet the needs of “all” students on all levels. This includes critical teacher feedback and programs that are selected on the basis of performance not cost. Currently we are using a math program that other districts have and are using a support program for AIS students. Which means it’s not for “all” students and is typically used for a targeted group.

2. Transparency and Accountability: the community wants to see open, productive communications among board members. All too often the community witnessed the divisiveness between members. In the past, board members have been instructed to not speak freely during public be heard sessions which is why many community questions have yet to be answered or addressed. The community wants to feel that each board member, regarding their views, truly represents each community member. Members of the community have voiced their concerns of feeling intimidated when presenting questions to the board especially when it warranted accountability. Our taxpayers need to be able to participate in public be heard sessions without being reminded they have 2 or 3 minutes of time when advocating for their children. The behaviors of some (not all) board members have raised suspicions and created mistrust within the community.

3. Cohesiveness: I feel that the three units of our district; BOE, administration, and teachers union need to demonstrate an ability to work together. That means they need to start listening to each other, remove handcuffs and allow each party to do their job in the most efficient way that benefits the children of our district.

What’s the best thing about Riverhead schools?

There are many great things about Riverhead and our school district,but to start it’s the diversity that it offers. My husband and I decided to move to Riverhead because it not only provides our children with an enriched agricultural environment, but it also enables our children to grow up within a community that resembles the diverse world we live in. I also feel it’s important to make mention of the many great employees this district has. We have so many amazing teachers who truly have the best interests of our children and, if given the ability to freely use their tools, they can only help the district reach the proficiency goals we desperately need to achieve.

What needs the most improvement in Riverhead schools?

I feel the cohesiveness of our district really needs the most improvement. We all need to have the same objectives and goals and realize that we are all playing on the same team.

Are you running in this election as part of a “team”? If so, which other candidate(s) are you running with?

While I have tremendous respect for many of the candidates I have chosen to run on my own independent platform.

Will you accept financial or in-kind support from the teachers’ union?

I would always be open to accepting support in any capacity.