How should the school district deal with what will certainly be a prolonged period of financial pain as a result of the coronavirus crisis? Staff cuts? Program cuts/ consolidations?

My priority is the classroom and the supports the children need. Our district should consolidate administrative positions and rethink the need for department directors first. Our district has experienced frequent turnover in these positions and with it constant changes to our educational curriculum. It is wasteful, unproductive and disruptive to the classroom. In addition, every department and back office will have to be analyzed to see where we can consolidate positions ideally through attrition, rather than cuts. I would want to make sure that these measures were enacted before we cut educational programs, clubs or staff that work with the students.

Do you favor the district asking voters to approve a revised capital construction plan to increase classroom capacity? If not, how should the district deal with overcrowded classrooms?

A revised plan would not be prudent when we are facing financial stress. The district will need to seek ways to address the overcrowded classrooms within the confines of the current buildings and facilities now. Last year, I encouraged the district to consider a two period delay start time be implemented for 9th and 10th graders. The CDC guidelines will further exacerbate our issues. The district can explore staggered start times, creative uses of our auditoriums, libraries, gyms and fields. Blended courses can be used at the upper grades, ideally through a combination of classroom-based, digital and/or internet-connected media.

Other than the financial stress brought about by the coronavirus crisis, what is the most pressing issue facing Riverhead Central School District? How do you think the board of education should address this issue?

The most pressing issue is growing enrollment and meeting all our children’s needs. The BOE can address these issues by supporting fidelity to NYSED’s Blueprint for Improved Results For Students with Disabilities and Blueprint for English Language Learner/Multilingual Learner Success. Improved outcomes conserve resources in the long run and thus ensure that varied programs for all our students can be preserved.

What are the top three things you’d like to accomplish as a board member?

Create innovative solutions to meet our classroom space needs in a proactive manner. Be fiscally responsible in order to keep our varied programs while respecting the taxpayer. 1. Support district’s fidelity to NYSED’s blueprints to improve our students’ success.

What’s the best thing about Riverhead schools?

The best thing about Riverhead Schools are the students and the teachers. Our size and diversity enables us to provide a vast array of courses and after school activities.

What needs the most improvement?

Outcomes for our special needs and ELL students.

Are you running in this election as part of a “team”? If so, which other candidate(s) are you running with?

I am running as part of a team with incumbents Therese Zuhoski and Chris Dorr.

Will you accept financial or in-kind support from the teachers’ union?

I am not accepting financial support from the teacher’s union. I will accept in-kind support if offered.