Beginning today, the Riverhead DMV office is processing registrations and certain other transactions by mail. Beginning Thursday, June 4, the office will accept transactions through a secure drop box there. Drop box services will be available during regular office hours, Monday through Saturday.

Mail-in and drop-box services available at the Riverhead DMV office are:

Register a vehicle for the first time

Surrender your license plates (often required to cancel your insurance)

Pay sales tax only

License and registration renewals (online option also available)

Replacement of lost documents (online option also available)

Address change (online option also available)

Customers should complete the necessary forms, including email address and phone number as requested on the application, gather the required documents and place all documents into a single envelope. Mail the envelope to: New York State DMV, 200 Old Country Road, Riverhead NY 11901; or place the envelope in the secure drop box at that location.

When dropping off documents, customers must wear a face covering, and only two customers will be allowed in the office at one time to access the drop box. They should ensure their documents are filled out completely prior to bringing them to the DMV. All documents and instructions are available on www.dmv.ny.gov. Customer service representatives will not be available to assist with these transactions.

Once transactions are complete, a receipt, or license plates and registration documents, when applicable, will be returned to the customer by mail.

DMV offices will offer limited in-person transactions once the regions in which they are located enter Phase Three of the New York Forward reopening plan, the agency said in an announcement on its website. In-person transactions will be by reservation only. Reservations will be accepted only after the region enters Phase Three. Critical services will be prioritized.

All driver licenses, non-driver identification cards and vehicle registrations that expired on or after March 1 and vehicle inspections that expired on or after March 31 continue to be extended.

Road tests for Class D licenses are not available until the region enters Phase Three.

Road tests for commercial driver licenses (CDL) have resumed in Suffolk. Customers whose CDL road tests were canceled because of COVID-19 will be given priority when rescheduling. Reservations for other CDL-only customers will be available on the DMV website.

DMV road test examiners will wear gloves, face shields and have hand sanitizers, and customers and the driver who brings them to the test must wear face coverings. All customers will have their temperature taken and be screened for symptoms of COVID-19 and any known contacts with positive COVID-19 patients prior to beginning the test. Road tests will be rescheduled if a customer has a fever (temperature of 100 degrees or higher), is exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 or has had recent, close contact with anyone who tested positive for COVID-19.

Customers will also be required to disinfect the passenger side of the vehicle with disinfectant wipes upon arrival.

Permit tests for commercial drivers will be offered as regions advance to Phase Three of reopening. Further guidance will be provided at the appropriate time.

Information about the DMV’s online services may be found here on the DMV website.