Mailed ballots in the school district budget vote and trustee election have until June 16 to be received by the school district under a new executive order signed by Gov. Andrew Cuomo today, the governor announced in a press release.

Hand-delivered ballots must still be dropped off at the school district office until 5 p.m. on June 9, according to the press release. The district has a drop-box at it office, located at 700 Osborn Avenue, Riverhead.

The new executive order was not immediately made available on the governor’s website.

Cuomo said he also signed legislation today extending the deadline to submit absentee ballots in the June 23 primary election until the day of the election. To be counted, primary election ballots must be postmarked by June 23. The governor previously issued executive orders allowing all New Yorkers to vote absentee in the June 23 primary elections and ensuring every New Yorker registered to vote receives a postage-paid absentee ballot application in the mail.

Earlier today, Cuomo announced schools will be allowed to conduct in-person socially distant graduation ceremonies limited to 150 people.