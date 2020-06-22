If you bought a June 21 TAKE-5 lottery ticket at the Speedway on Route 58 and Ostrander Avenue, check your numbers.
The Riverhead gas station sold a prize-winning ticket in the Take Five game worth $10,686.50, New York Lottery announced this morning.
The winning numbers in last night’s drawing were 02-10-13-20-21.
There were five first-prize winners in the TAKE-5 drawing June 21. The other winning tickets were sold in Amityville, Brooklyn and Queensbury. See locations here.
