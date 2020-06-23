Natalie Ann Keller-Schoen of Riverhead died on June 20, 2020 at her daughter’s home. She was 75 years old.

She was born on Aug. 24, 1944 in Southampton to Joseph A. Keller and Natalie L. Punda. She graduated from Riverhead High School in 1962 and attended phlebotomy school.

She worked at St. Agnes Church in Cutchogue as the parish secretary. She was a member of the Riverhead Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary. Her hobbies included walking on the beach and helping at the St. Isidore Church food pantry.

She is survived by her daughter Laura J. Donohue, sister Marlene D’Apice of Florida and grandchildren Kyle P. Donohue, Kathryn R. Donohue and Sean J. Donohue.

The family will receive visitors on Thursday, June 25 from 3 to 7 p.m. at the McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home. Funeral mass will be held on Friday, June 26 at 9:30 a.m. at Saint Isidore’s Church in Riverhead, officiated by Father Robert. Interment will follow at Saint John’s Cemetery in Riverhead.

Memorial donations can be made to East End Hospice.