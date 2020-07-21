A proposal to purchase two buildings — and possibly a third — on East Main Street to create a town square on the Peconic Riverfront will be the subject of a public hearing during today’s meeting of the Riverhead Town Board and the Riverhead Community Development Agency. The town board members sit as the governing body of the CDA.

Riverhead has reached an agreement with the owner of three contiguous properties at 117, 121 and 127 East Main St. to purchase the sites for $4.85 million. The CDA would enter into contracts to buy the currently vacant 117 East Main St. for $1.25 million and 121 East Main St. for $950,000. It would also enter an agreement giving it a six-month option to buy 127 East Main Street for $2.65 million; the option would cost the town $50,000. The purchase prices are subject to appraisals.

The public hearing is scheduled for 2:05 p.m.

Do-over: New hearings on proposed four-story apartment building at 331 East Main St.

Two other public hearings on today’s town board agenda, also scheduled for 2:05 p.m., involve the property at 331 East Main Street, where a developer proposes to build a four-story, 36-unit apartment building. Special permit and site plan approvals from the town board are required for the proposed development.

The town board already held public hearings on the special permit and site plan applications in October, but the town neglected to notify the Town of Southampton of the pending applications. State law requires the notice where a site plan approval or special permit is proposed for property within within 500 feet of an adjacent municipality.

At its June 16 meeting, the town board voted 4-1, Councilwoman Catherine Kent dissenting, to issue a negative declaration under the State Environmental Quality Review Act, allowing the development, a Type I action under SEQRA, to go forward without an environmental impact statement.

Other actions on today’s agenda

Also at today’s meeting, the town board is expected to adopt an amendment to the zoning code to prohibit the landing or take-off of helicopters, seaplanes and amphibious aircraft from the town’s waters, beaches or lands.

The town board is also expected to commence review of a proposal to erect a 120 foot tall cell tower on property on Fresh Pond Avenue in Calverton. The town will classify as Type I actions under SEQRA the special permit and site plan applications of Crown Castle at Fresh Pond Avenue to construct The board will also seek lead agency for the purposes of coordinated review under SEQRA.

Also on today’s town board agenda are resolutions calling public hearings on:

A proposed code amendment to restrict the size of driveways and parking areas in the front yards of properties located in Residence A-40, Residence B-40, Residence A-80 and Residence B-80 zoning use districts and to prohibit parking in front yards other than on driveways or parking areas in those zoning use districts. (Aug. 18 at 2:05 p.m.)

An increase of $305,000 in the amount of the previously authorized $10.56 million expenditure for upgrades and expansion of the Calverton Sewer District; (Aug. 4 at 2:10 p.m.)

The special permit application to construct an approximately 270,000 gallon liquid propane facility with nine 30,000 gallon tanks and one industrial building with accessory office space at 48 Kroemer Avenue in Riverhead. (Aug. 18 at 2:10 p.m.)

The site plan application of Eastern Wholesale Fence seeking to legalize eking to legalize certain structures built without permits at 301 Scott Avenue and to erect a new metal building, storage containers and silos. (Aug. 18 at 2:15 p.m.)

How to view and participate in today’s meeting

Due to the ongoing pandemic and the state of emergency currently in effect, today’s meeting will be held without in-person public attendance.

The meeting will be streamed live on the town’s website and carried live on Optimum cable channel 22.

For those who wish to participate in the public hearings or make comments on resolutions or other matters, the meeting is accessible via Zoom video conference at this link or by calling +1 929 205 6099. Meeting ID: 894 5531 5421. Password: 240007.

Upon entering Zoom meeting, participants will be placed in a virtual waiting room where the host will admit one person at a time to ask questions or give comments. All comments/questions will be limited to five minutes.

Any problems or issues getting to the Town Board and Community Development Agency meetings via telephone or computer should be directed to (631) 727-3200 x655.