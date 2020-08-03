Riverhead Police are investigating a reported armed robbery at a West Main Street deli early this morning.

Police said they were called to Stop & Go Mini Mart, 55 West Main St. at 4:01 a.m. today in reference to an armed robbery inside the store.

A store clerk told police a man entered the store, displayed a knife and demanded cash. The suspect obtained an undetermined amount of money from the register and then fled on foot in an unknown direction.

The suspect was described as a dark-skinned, Spanish-speaking male wearing a black baseball cap type hat with white writing, black plastic bag/mask over his face, a black t-shirt, black shorts and tan/beige shoes.

Police searched the area but did not locate the suspect.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Riverhead Police Department at (631)727-4500.