Riverhead Police are investigating a reported armed robbery at a West Main Street deli early this morning.
Police said they were called to Stop & Go Mini Mart, 55 West Main St. at 4:01 a.m. today in reference to an armed robbery inside the store.
A store clerk told police a man entered the store, displayed a knife and demanded cash. The suspect obtained an undetermined amount of money from the register and then fled on foot in an unknown direction.
The suspect was described as a dark-skinned, Spanish-speaking male wearing a black baseball cap type hat with white writing, black plastic bag/mask over his face, a black t-shirt, black shorts and tan/beige shoes.
Police searched the area but did not locate the suspect.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Riverhead Police Department at (631)727-4500.
We need your help.
Now more than ever, the survival of quality local journalism depends on your support. Our community faces unprecedented economic disruption, and the future of many small businesses are under threat, including our own. It takes time and resources to provide this service. We are a small family-owned operation, and we will do everything in our power to keep it going. But today more than ever before, we will depend on your support to continue. Support RiverheadLOCAL today. You rely on us to stay informed and we depend on you to make our work possible.