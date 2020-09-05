A vehicle stolen from a parking lot on East Main Street was involved in a single-car crash on Northville Turnpike near Oliver Street around 2:30 this morning, Riverhead Town Police said.

The operator of the vehicle, a 2017 gray Kia Sorrento (NY HWU2567), fled the scene of the crash on foot, police said in a press release this morning. The vehicle was stolen from the Hyatt Place East End parking lot on the corner of East Main Street and Ostrander Avenue, across from the hotel, police said.

Police are seeking a man they said is a possible involved suspect, who was seen walking northbound on Oliver Street after the crash. He is described as white male with a husky build, wearing a white shirt.

The Riverhead Police Department Detective Division was notified and responded to the scene.

The investigation is ongoing and the Riverhead Police Department is asking that anyone that may have witnessed the incident or has information regarding the theft of the vehicle to contact the Riverhead Police Department at (631)727-4500 Ext 289. All calls will be kept confidential, police said.