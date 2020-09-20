The community turned out to pay its respects last night to George Worthington Jr. and Mary Worthington, whose remains were transported home from New Hampshire, where they were killed in a motorcycle accident on Aug. 28.

Dozens of motorcyclists, ambulances and fire trucks accompanied the Worthington procession from the Orient Point ferry to the Flanders Northampton Volunteer Ambulance headquarters on Flanders Road.

George Worthington, 61, a lifelong Flanders resident, was a member of Flanders-Northampton Volunteer Ambulance for about 30 years and was an ex-chief of the organization. He also worked for FNVA as a houseman and first responder.

Mary Worthington, 63, was an administrator at Eastern Suffolk Cardiology, where she worked for 25 years.

A walk-through memorial service will be held at the FNVA headquarters, 641 Flanders Toad, Flanders on Oct. 3 beginning at 1 p.m.

Burial will take place on Sunday, Oct. 4 at 11 a.m. at Flanders Cemetery.