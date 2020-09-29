Cynthia Lynne Piro of Baiting Hollow, died on Sept. 25, 2020. She was 62 years old.

Born on Jan. 21, 1958 in Amityville, she was the daughter of Joseph and Theresa Olender.

She graduated from Brentwood High School and was a mammography technician at Long Island Community Hospital Women’s Imaging Services, where she made all of her colleagues and patients feel like family.

She loved to dance in her kitchen, cook for the people she loved and tend to her flowers, her family said. She will be remembered for her laugh, sense of humor, and extraordinary chocolate chip cookies. She lived graciously and courageously with cancer until the end.

Predeceased by her father, she is survived by her mother, her husband Michael, her children, Melissa Weir (Duncan), Jennifer Nohejl (Kevin), Michael, and Joseph, by her four grandchildren, Jillian, Anna, Karlie, and Sullivan and three siblings.

The family will receive visitors on Tuesday, Sept. 29 from 7 to 9 p.m. and on Wednesday, Sept. 30, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. A funeral mass will be held on Thursday, Oct. 1 at 11 a.m. at St. Isidore’s Church in Riverhead.

The family wishes to acknowledge the incredible doctors and nurses at Stony Brook Medicine and Good Shepherd Hospice, making sure she was always cared for and comfortable. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation in her name to American Cancer Society or Good Shepherd Hospice.