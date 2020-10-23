Early voting in the 2020 general election gets underway in New York State tomorrow.

Early voting in New York takes place daily Saturday, Oct. 24 through Sunday, Nov. 1. Polling times vary from day to day, but the times are the same at all 12 early voting locations in Suffolk.

Locally, there is an early voting location in Riverhead Town at the Riverhead Senior and Human Resource Center, 60 Shade Tree Lane in Aquebogue.

Suffolk residents can cast their ballots at any of the 12 early voting locations in the county.

Early voting locations in Suffolk County

Babylon Town Hall Annex

281 Phelps Lane

North Babylon NY 11703

Brookhaven Town Hall

1 Independence Hill

Farmingville NY 11738

Mastic Recreation Community Center

15 Herkimer St.

Mastic NY 11950

Windmill Village

219 Accabonac Road

East Hampton NY 11937

Dix Hills Fire Department

115 East Deer Park Road

Dix Hills NY 11746

Huntington Public Library Station Branch

1335 New York Ave

Huntington Station NY 11746

Islip Town Hall Annex

401 Main St Islip NY 11751

Knights of Columbus

96 2nd Ave

Brentwood NY 11717

Riverhead Senior Center

60 Shade Tree Lane (Aquebogue)

Riverhead NY 11901

Nesconset Elementary School (Town of Smithtown)

29 Gibbs Pond Road

Nesconset NY 11767

(Use the Browns Road entrance.)

Stony Brook University Southampton Campus

70 Tuckahoe Road

Southampton NY 11968

Southold Senior Center

750 Pacific St.

Mattituck NY 11952

Early voting hours for the 2020 General Election in New York

Saturday, Oct. 24: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 25: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 26: 7 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 27: 12 noon – 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 28: 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 29: 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 30: 12 noon – 8 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 31: 10 a.m – 3 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 1: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Early voting is conducted in the same way as voting on Election Day. Voters check in with poll workers, obtain their paper ballot, fill the ballot in and have the ballot scanned by a voting machine.

Masks are required for entry to all polling locations and social distancing measures will be implemented.

On Election Day, Nov. 3, all polling places will be open during New York’s regular voting hours, 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Voters will vote at their regular polling place. To find your Election Day polling place, visit the N.Y. State Board of Elections voter lookup page.

It’s not too late to request an absentee ballot for the 2020 general election. An absentee ballot can be requested online at the New York State Board of Elections website. An absentee ballot application can also be downloaded (English – Spanish) from the County Board of Elections website and either mailed to Suffolk BOE, Box 700, Yaphank, NY 11980 or faxed to 631-852-4590. An absentee ballot can also be requested by email to [email protected] or by calling the Suffolk County Board of Elections at 631-852-4515.

Absentee ballot applications must be postmarked, if mailed, by Tuesday, Oct. 27, but voters can apply in person up to the day before the election (Nov. 2).

Voters who are voting by absentee ballot due to risks posed by COVID-19 should select “temporary illness” on the absentee ballot application form where it asks the reason for requesting an absentee ballot.

Absentee ballots themselves, if submitted by mail, must be postmarked by Election Day and must reach the Board of Elections no more than seven days after the election to be counted.

Alternatively, absentee ballots can can be hand-delivered to the County Board of Elections at 700 Yaphank Avenue in Yaphank, from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Absentee voters can also have someone hand-deliver their absentee ballot to any polling place, either during the early voting period or on Nov. 3.

New York State Election Law does not allow the use of drop boxes for submission of absentee ballots.