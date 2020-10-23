Early voting in the 2020 general election gets underway in New York State tomorrow.
Early voting in New York takes place daily Saturday, Oct. 24 through Sunday, Nov. 1. Polling times vary from day to day, but the times are the same at all 12 early voting locations in Suffolk.
Locally, there is an early voting location in Riverhead Town at the Riverhead Senior and Human Resource Center, 60 Shade Tree Lane in Aquebogue.
Suffolk residents can cast their ballots at any of the 12 early voting locations in the county.
Early voting locations in Suffolk County
Babylon Town Hall Annex
281 Phelps Lane
North Babylon NY 11703
Brookhaven Town Hall
1 Independence Hill
Farmingville NY 11738
Mastic Recreation Community Center
15 Herkimer St.
Mastic NY 11950
Windmill Village
219 Accabonac Road
East Hampton NY 11937
Dix Hills Fire Department
115 East Deer Park Road
Dix Hills NY 11746
Huntington Public Library Station Branch
1335 New York Ave
Huntington Station NY 11746
Islip Town Hall Annex
401 Main St Islip NY 11751
Knights of Columbus
96 2nd Ave
Brentwood NY 11717
Riverhead Senior Center
60 Shade Tree Lane (Aquebogue)
Riverhead NY 11901
Nesconset Elementary School (Town of Smithtown)
29 Gibbs Pond Road
Nesconset NY 11767
(Use the Browns Road entrance.)
Stony Brook University Southampton Campus
70 Tuckahoe Road
Southampton NY 11968
Southold Senior Center
750 Pacific St.
Mattituck NY 11952
Early voting hours for the 2020 General Election in New York
Saturday, Oct. 24: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 25: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 26: 7 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 27: 12 noon – 8 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 28: 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 29: 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 30: 12 noon – 8 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 31: 10 a.m – 3 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 1: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Early voting is conducted in the same way as voting on Election Day. Voters check in with poll workers, obtain their paper ballot, fill the ballot in and have the ballot scanned by a voting machine.
Masks are required for entry to all polling locations and social distancing measures will be implemented.
On Election Day, Nov. 3, all polling places will be open during New York’s regular voting hours, 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Voters will vote at their regular polling place. To find your Election Day polling place, visit the N.Y. State Board of Elections voter lookup page.
It’s not too late to request an absentee ballot for the 2020 general election. An absentee ballot can be requested online at the New York State Board of Elections website. An absentee ballot application can also be downloaded (English – Spanish) from the County Board of Elections website and either mailed to Suffolk BOE, Box 700, Yaphank, NY 11980 or faxed to 631-852-4590. An absentee ballot can also be requested by email to [email protected] or by calling the Suffolk County Board of Elections at 631-852-4515.
Absentee ballot applications must be postmarked, if mailed, by Tuesday, Oct. 27, but voters can apply in person up to the day before the election (Nov. 2).
Voters who are voting by absentee ballot due to risks posed by COVID-19 should select “temporary illness” on the absentee ballot application form where it asks the reason for requesting an absentee ballot.
Absentee ballots themselves, if submitted by mail, must be postmarked by Election Day and must reach the Board of Elections no more than seven days after the election to be counted.
Alternatively, absentee ballots can can be hand-delivered to the County Board of Elections at 700 Yaphank Avenue in Yaphank, from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Absentee voters can also have someone hand-deliver their absentee ballot to any polling place, either during the early voting period or on Nov. 3.
New York State Election Law does not allow the use of drop boxes for submission of absentee ballots.
We need your help.
Now more than ever, the survival of quality local journalism depends on your support. Our community faces unprecedented economic disruption, and the future of many small businesses are under threat, including our own. It takes time and resources to provide this service. We are a small family-owned operation, and we will do everything in our power to keep it going. But today more than ever before, we will depend on your support to continue. Support RiverheadLOCAL today. You rely on us to stay informed and we depend on you to make our work possible.