Today is the last day for early voting in New York. Polls are open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. today.

While Suffolk County’s 12 early voting locations have been busy, with long lines and reported wait times in excess of two hours on most of the eight days of early voting so far, less than 12% of Suffolk’s 972,950 active voters have cast an early in-person ballot to date.

As of the close of polls yesterday, 109,930 Suffolk voters had cast an in-person early vote, according to the Suffolk County Board of Elections.

In addition, as of yesterday, 106,582 absentee ballots were received by the Suffolk County Board of Elections and 102,625 absentee ballots were still outstanding — meaning they were requested by voters and sent out by the Board of Elections, but not yet returned.

Almost twice as many Democrats (98,093) as Republicans (49,446) requested absentee ballots for this election, according to Suffolk BOE data. But nearly half of those absentee ballots (in both parties) still haven’t been returned as of yesterday. According to the BOE, 106,582 absentee ballots had been received as of yesterday, and 102,625 remain outstanding.

Absentee ballots in New York will be counted if they are postmarked on or before Nov. 3 and are received by the board of elections by Nov. 10. Absentee ballots can also be hand-delivered to any early voting site during the early voting period, to the voter’s polling place on Election Day or to the the Suffolk County Board of Elections (located at 700 Yaphank Avenue, Yaphank NY 11980) up to and including Election Day, Nov. 3.