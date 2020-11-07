A teacher at Pulaski Street School has tested positive for COVID-19, Interim Superintendent Christine Tona announced tonight. The Suffolk County health department has confirmed the positive case.

The teacher is required to quarantine pursuant to Suffolk County health department guidelines and will not return to school until the district receives clearance from the health department, Tona said in a letter to district families posted on the school district’s website tonight.

The district will notify those who are identified as being in close contact and issue quarantine orders if applicable, she wrote.

This was the first COVID case at the Pulaski Street School. Roanoke Avenue Elementary School is the only building in the district that has not yet had a positive case, according to N.Y. State Health Department data.

Riverhead schools had eight confirmed coronavirus cases so far this school year, according to the state data, in addition to the infections that recently affected the district’s transportation department.