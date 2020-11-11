Today is Veterans Day, a holiday to honor America’s veterans for their patriotism, love of country and willingness to serve and sacrifice for the common good.

The Riverhead Combined Veterans Committee will hold ceremonies to commemorate Veterans Day at 11 a.m. at the World War Memorial at the corner of Court Street and West Main Street. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the ceremony will be scaled back this year. Masks and social distancing requirements are in effect, pursuant to N.Y. State COVID-19 rules. (Check back for coverage of today’s ceremony.)

Calverton National Cemetery will not host its traditional Veterans Day public ceremonies this year, due to the ongoing pandemic.

Riverhead schools, town, county, state and federal government offices and courts are closed today.

The post office is closed and there will be no mail delivery other than Express Mail and Special Delivery.

Banks are closed today but financial markets are open.

Riverhead Town municipal trash pickup follows its regular schedule today.

Riverhead Free Library is closed today.

Suffolk County Transit buses and the LIRR follow a regular weekday schedule today.