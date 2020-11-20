The handblown glass art exhibit entitled Silverbrook Collection will open at Suffolk County Historical Society from Friday, Nov. 20 to Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021.
This will be the first time in over 30 years the entire collection will be showcased at the museum.
The glass is created by the Kreutz Brothers of Riverhead with centuries-old techniques. The Kreutz brothers fled from their native Czechoslovakia in 1937 before Hitler’s invasion and established their glassworks company on Flanders Road in Riverhead.
For more information contact the Suffolk County Historical Society Museum at (631)727-2881.
