To celebrate and honor the work and legacy of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., students at nine area high schools collaborated on mosaic portraits of the civil rights leader in a project created by East End Arts in Riverhead.

The MLK Portrait Project is a way to celebrate the words of MLK by working together in unity, each creating an individual part, that ultimately becomes a whole, East End Arts said in a press release.

The project was inspired by the work of East End Arts teacher Kenneth Jackson.

Students created four mosaic portraits of King each consisting of 16 one-foot-square panels. Each student artist was given a panel or two of the mosaic portrait to create their individual canvas.

Every panel style is different, yet they all fit together, the arts organization said.

Participating high schools included: Riverhead, Southampton, Greenport, Shelter Island, Center Moriches, Eastport-South Manor, Bridgehampton, Rocky Point and Mount Sinai.

The portraits will be displayed in the East End Arts virtual gallery. The portraits also will hang in each school for one week. After the exhibition is over, the portraits will be sold at auction with the proceeds to support East End Arts’ scholarship fund.