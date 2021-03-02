The Riverhead Anti-Litter Committee is holding a spring cleanup on Saturday, April 17.

Pick up gloves, bags and pickers between 9 and 11 a.m. at Riverhead Town Hall, 200 Howell Avenue, Riverhead.

Volunteers are needed. Register yourself or a team by emailing Deborah Wetzel at [email protected]

Help create a cleaner and more beautiful Riverhead!