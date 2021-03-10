Five fourth grade students from Riley Avenue Elementary School will compete in the state mathlete tournament to be held virtually on May 8 at http://mathleague.org.
“All of our mathletes did an amazing job,” said adviser Linda Wallace. “It was a very intense competition and well above grade level.”
The team of eleven students competed in four timed rounds: the spring, number sense, target and team. Team members Nolan Bruen, Alexandria Governali, Kaelyn Kistinger, Julia Pelis and Ryan Quick advanced to compete at the state level. The other members of the team include Benjamin Foehr, Kevin Garcia Gonzalez, Grayson Gradischer, Na’Kyra Mahoney, Tye Marelli and Shane Wallace.
“It was a learning experience for all of us, but these students persevered throughout the entire competition,” said Wallace.
Source: Riverhead Central School District press release
Support local journalism.
Now more than ever, the survival of quality local journalism depends on your support. Our community faces unprecedented economic disruption, and the future of many small businesses are under threat, including our own. It takes time and resources to provide this service. We are a small family-owned operation, and we will do everything in our power to keep it going. But today more than ever before, we will depend on your support to continue. Support RiverheadLOCAL today. You rely on us to stay informed and we depend on you to make our work possible.