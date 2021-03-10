Five fourth grade students from Riley Avenue Elementary School will compete in the state mathlete tournament to be held virtually on May 8 at http://mathleague.org.

“All of our mathletes did an amazing job,” said adviser Linda Wallace. “It was a very intense competition and well above grade level.”

The team of eleven students competed in four timed rounds: the spring, number sense, target and team. Team members Nolan Bruen, Alexandria Governali, Kaelyn Kistinger, Julia Pelis and Ryan Quick advanced to compete at the state level. The other members of the team include Benjamin Foehr, Kevin Garcia Gonzalez, Grayson Gradischer, Na’Kyra Mahoney, Tye Marelli and Shane Wallace.

“It was a learning experience for all of us, but these students persevered throughout the entire competition,” said Wallace.

Source: Riverhead Central School District press release