A Take-5 lottery ticket worth over $22,000 was sold in Riverhead, New York State Lottery announced this morning.

The ticket was sold at Riverhead Stationery (Shreehari Beer & Smoke Inc.) at 407 East Main Street.

The ticket was a winner in the March 27 Take-5 drawing, which took place at 10:30 last night. The winning numbers were: 2 – 5 – 30 – 31 – 37.

There were two other winning tickets sold in last night’s drawing. They were sold at Linden Deli and Grill, 2602 Linden Boulevard, Brooklyn and Reyes Wine & Liquors, 53 East 183rd Street, Bronx.

Each ticket is worth $22,460.

Take 5 numbers are drawn from a field of one through 39. Drawings take place every evening at 10:30 p.m. Winning tickets at all prize levels may be cashed up to one year from the date of the drawing, the lottery said.