Katherine L. Cooley of Shirley died on March 31, 2021 at Kanas Center for Hospice Care in Quiogue. She was 66 years old.

She was born in Greenport on Jan. 30, 1955 to Edward Carr and Dorothy Marie (Gagen) Parker. She graduated from Greenport High School.

She worked as a sales associate at Wal-Mart in Middle Island and then at King Kullen in Center Moriches.

She was predeceased by her husband David William. She is survived by her son David of Yaphank, siblings Robert Parker of Aquebogue and Rita Tyler of Mattituck and grandchildren Alexis, Dallas, Jacob and Ava.

Chapel services will be held on Thursday, April 8 at 10:30 a.m. at Calverton National Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home.