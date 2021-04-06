There is an enhanced potential for brush fire spread again today, the National Weather Service said in a special weather statement this morning.

This is due to dry conditions with relative humidity between 15% and 30% with expected frequent wind gusts of around 30 mph, the weather service said.

The enhanced potential for fire spread will continue into early evening, according to the weather statement.

When dry air and strong winds combine, the overall conditions are ripe for the ignition and rapid spread of wild fires, according to the weather service.

Use extra care extinguishing and disposing of cigarettes. If you see a fire or smoke plume, you should report it immediately, the statement said.