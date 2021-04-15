It’s spring cleanup day in Riverhead on Saturday and the Town of Riverhead’s Anti-Litter Committee is inviting everyone to participate.

Volunteers can pick up gloves, pickers, trash bags and other equipment tomorrow (Friday, April 16) from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Riverhead Town Hall, 200 Howell Avenue or at Wines by Nature, 5768 Route 25A, Suite I in Wading River. (https://winesbynatureny.square.site/)

Supplies will also be available on Saturday from 9 to 11 a.m. at Riverhead Town Hall.

“We encourage residents to help beautify every corner of our town, by joining this event for all ages,” said Councilwoman Catherine Kent, town board liaison to the committee. “We also ask that local businesses show their commitment to our community, by sending out workplace teams to clean up their properties. Let’s work together, on this day and every day to keep Riverhead clean and litter free.”

The committee has identified significant areas throughout the town that need to be cleaned up. A list of roads, parks and beaches will be provided to the volunteers who will have the opportunity to choose a site that they want to clean up.

“We each share a responsibility to maintain clean, beautiful spaces. This is a fun, free activity that models civic pride for our youth and can have instant results,” committee chairperson Deborah Wetzel said. “No matter where you live in the Town of Riverhead, you can help beautify our town by participating in the spring cleanup.”

Due to COVID-19 safety restrictions, preregistration is required. Contact Deborah Wetzel at [email protected], (917) 562-7923 or George Eldi at (631) 886-2800, to register or to request more information.