A dozen people police and prosecutors say operated a major drug trafficking ring in the Riverhead area and across the East End have been indicted on multiple felony drug charges, Suffolk District Attorney Timothy Sini announced Friday afternoon.

Several of the accused are members of the 18th Street gang, the district attorney said.

The indictment follows a months-long investigation by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations and members of the DA’s East End Drug Task Force, Sini said. The investigation involved the use of undercover officers, roving surveillance, electronic surveillance, and court-authorized eavesdropping, he said.

Police yesterday executed search warrants at seven locations in connection with the alleged drug operation, during which law enforcement seized approximately 300 grams of cocaine, approximately 50 ecstasy pills, seven grams of methamphetamine, a .38 revolver handgun, and approximately $70,000 in cash. Law enforcement also seized half a kilogram of powder cocaine during the course of the investigation.

The defendants were selling powder cocaine and crack cocaine to hundreds of buyers primarily in the Riverhead area, as well as in the Hamptons and various locations in the Town of Brookhaven, according to the indictment. The investigation revealed evidence that the alleged drug operation was making approximately $75,000 each month through the illicit sales.

“This was a multi-agency effort that resulted in the takedown of major drug traffickers selling crack cocaine and powder cocaine, and doing so in a way that was terrorizing the community,” Sini said.

“They were selling in front of retail establishments and in public areas, and the people selling those drugs were dangerous gang members,” he said.

“This dealt a major blow to drug dealing going on in the Riverhead area and throughout the East End of Long Island,” Sini said.

The district attorney announced the following arrests and arraignments:

Deris Denilo Matamoros Alvarado a/k/a “Derry,” 35, of Riverhead, is charged with two counts of Operating as a Major Trafficker, a class A-I felony; Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance in the First Degree, a class A-I felony; two counts of Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance in the Second Degree, a class A-II felony; Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Second Degree, a class A-II felony; two counts of Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree, a class B felony; six counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree, a class B felony; Conspiracy in the Second Degree, a class B felony; and two counts of Conspiracy in the Fourth Degree, a class E felony.

Marvin Javier Ruiz Paz a/k/a “Pulga,” 39, of Centereach, is charged with three counts of Operating as a Major Trafficker, a class A-I felony; Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance in the First Degree, a class A-I felony; Conspiracy in the Second Degree, a class B felony; and two counts of Conspiracy in the Fourth Degree, a class E felony.

Kennedi Octavio Gonzalez Paiz a/k/a “Kenni,” 37, of Riverhead, is charged with two counts of Operating as a Major Trafficker, a class A-I felony; Conspiracy in the Second Degree, a class B felony; and two counts of Conspiracy in the Fourth Degree, a class E felony.

Elvin Naun Bonilla Morales a/k/a “Elvito,” 39, of Southampton, is charged with two counts of Operating as a Major Trafficker, a class A-I felony; Conspiracy in the Second Degree, a class B felony; and two counts of Conspiracy in the Fourth Degree, a class E felony.

Marvin Javier Bonilla Morales, 33, of Southampton, is charged with two counts of Operating as a Major Trafficker, a class A-I felony; Conspiracy in the Second Degree, a class B felony; and two counts of Conspiracy in the Fourth Degree, a class E felony.

Christopher Emmanuel Millan Marin a/k/a “Cuervo,” 35, of Riverhead, is charged with Conspiracy in the Second Degree, a class B felony, and two counts of Conspiracy in the Fourth Degree, a class E felony.

Brian Jefferson Toro Maldonado a/k/a “Torro,” 27, of Mastic, is charged with Conspiracy in the Second Degree, a class B felony, and two counts of Conspiracy in the Fourth Degree, a class E felony.

Wilmer Wilfredo Godoy Chacon, 34, of Westhampton, is charged with Conspiracy in the Second Degree, a class B felony, and two counts of Conspiracy in the Fourth Degree, a class E felony.

Jose Roberto Alvarado Romero a/k/a “Robertito,” 40, of Riverhead, is charged with Conspiracy in the Second Degree, a class B felony; two counts of Conspiracy in the Fourth Degree, a class E felony; and Criminal Facilitation in the Second Degree, a class C felony.

Three additional co-conspirators will be arraigned at a later date, Sini said.

Matamoros Alvarado and Gonzalez Paiz have been identified by law enforcement as members of the 18th Street gang. Marin has been identified by law enforcement as a member of the Sureños gang.

If convicted of the top count, Matamoros Alvarado, Ruiz Paz, Gonzalez Paiz, Elvin Morales and Marvin Morales each face a maximum sentence of 25 years to life in prison. If convicted of the top count, Millan Marin, Toro Maldonado, Godoy Chacon and Alvarado Romero each face a maximum sentence of eight and one-third to 25 years in prison.

Southampton Town Police Chief Steven Skrynecki said the indictment “underscores the persistence of dangerous drug traffickers in our area and the need for coordinated law enforcement action to stop them.”

“These defendants put our residents at high risk through the deadly products they peddle and the methods of their operations,” Skrynecki said.

Editor’s note: A criminal charge is an accusation. By law, a person charged with a crime is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

