Jane Emily Welz of Southold died on April 24, 2021. She was 81 years old.

She was born on Feb. 19, 1940 in Brooklyn. She worked as a licensed veterinarian technician, an advertising manager, a realtor and an associate director of the Southold Town Animal Shelter. She volunteered at Saves — an organization that provided care for stray animals —and was a member in the breast cancer respite program and one of the first members of North Fork Women.

She was predeceased by her parents, her sister Carol Vogal and brothers John, Wayne, and Robert.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial donations can be made to the North Fork Animal Welfare League or North Fork Women.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold.