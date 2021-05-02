Seventy-three Riverhead High School students were inducted into the National Foreign Langue Honor Society in a virtual ceremony on April 28.

To be eligible for membership students had to maintain an average of 90% or better for three consecutive years in a language, hold a cumulative average of 85% or better for the current school year with no failures and display exemplary conduct.

Congratulations to the students who were inducted:

Aela Bailey, French

Patrick Cerna, French, Spanish

Emma Ellis, French

Haylie Esposito, French

Emma Funfgeld, French

Allison Garcia Baley, French

Lucien Heilman, French

Gabriel Janicki, French

Dara Marchini, French

Tamara Meneses, French, Spanish

Olivia Meyer, French

Nicholas Nadeau, French

Matthew Nitti, French

Courtney Reynolds, French

Ryan Scharpf, French

Mikayla Scott, French

Elinor Sinn, French

Madison Williams, French

Robert Cronin, Latin

Charlotte Dow, Latin

Rowan Escobar, Latin

Elisabeth Hanham, Latin

Emma Hanham, Latin

Ethan Hanham, Latin

Abigail Heck, Latin

Alegria Izurieta Santos, Latin

Genesis Mata, Latin

Joseph McCormack, Latin

Avery Rubino, Latin

Nohelia Sicajau Lopez, Latin

Ava Sidik, Latin

Kathryn Thompson, Latin

Isabella Vene, Latin

Matthew Alonso, Spanish

Jennifer Alonzo Moreno, Spanish

Hera Bajwa, Spanish

Jack Bazarewski, Spanish

Emelin Boch Torres, Spanish

Wilfredo Bonilla Padilla, Spanish

Shannah Calle Ortega, Spanish

Weston Chavez, Spanish

Pablo Chavez Cardona, Spanish

Mariela Cruz, Spanish

David Dougherty, Spanish

Ryleigh Downs, Spanish

Mayelin Espinal, Spanish

Darwin Esteban Arreaga, Spanish

Faith Falisi, Spanish

Savanna Garcia Kayel, Spanish

April Gonzales, Spanish

Normadelia Guadalupe Estrada, Spanish

Amaya Hopkins, Spanish

Scott Kamm, Spanish

Damian Karwowski, Spanish

Michaela Ligon, Spanish

Diego Llamas-Oliva, Spanish

Brianna Luby, Spanish

Giovanna Martinelli, Spanish

Angie Martinez Ortiz, Spanish

Marlen Martinez Veliz, Spanish

Savannah McDonald, Spanish

Megan McKay, Spanish

Kimberly Mendez, Spanish

Connor Moos, Spanish

Jamileth Nunez, Spanish

Leslie Pacheco Pineda, Spanish

Abigail Payne, Spanish

Selena Ramos, Spanish

Yuliana Sagastume Rios, Spanish

Samantha Silva, Spanish

Daniel Terlikowski, Spanish

Fabiola Valdespino, Spanish

Emely Yanes, Spanish