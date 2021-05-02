Seventy-three Riverhead High School students were inducted into the National Foreign Langue Honor Society in a virtual ceremony on April 28.
To be eligible for membership students had to maintain an average of 90% or better for three consecutive years in a language, hold a cumulative average of 85% or better for the current school year with no failures and display exemplary conduct.
Congratulations to the students who were inducted:
Aela Bailey, French
Patrick Cerna, French, Spanish
Emma Ellis, French
Haylie Esposito, French
Emma Funfgeld, French
Allison Garcia Baley, French
Lucien Heilman, French
Gabriel Janicki, French
Dara Marchini, French
Tamara Meneses, French, Spanish
Olivia Meyer, French
Nicholas Nadeau, French
Matthew Nitti, French
Courtney Reynolds, French
Ryan Scharpf, French
Mikayla Scott, French
Elinor Sinn, French
Madison Williams, French
Robert Cronin, Latin
Charlotte Dow, Latin
Rowan Escobar, Latin
Elisabeth Hanham, Latin
Emma Hanham, Latin
Ethan Hanham, Latin
Abigail Heck, Latin
Alegria Izurieta Santos, Latin
Genesis Mata, Latin
Joseph McCormack, Latin
Avery Rubino, Latin
Nohelia Sicajau Lopez, Latin
Ava Sidik, Latin
Kathryn Thompson, Latin
Isabella Vene, Latin
Matthew Alonso, Spanish
Jennifer Alonzo Moreno, Spanish
Hera Bajwa, Spanish
Jack Bazarewski, Spanish
Emelin Boch Torres, Spanish
Wilfredo Bonilla Padilla, Spanish
Shannah Calle Ortega, Spanish
Weston Chavez, Spanish
Pablo Chavez Cardona, Spanish
Mariela Cruz, Spanish
David Dougherty, Spanish
Ryleigh Downs, Spanish
Mayelin Espinal, Spanish
Darwin Esteban Arreaga, Spanish
Faith Falisi, Spanish
Savanna Garcia Kayel, Spanish
April Gonzales, Spanish
Normadelia Guadalupe Estrada, Spanish
Amaya Hopkins, Spanish
Scott Kamm, Spanish
Damian Karwowski, Spanish
Michaela Ligon, Spanish
Diego Llamas-Oliva, Spanish
Brianna Luby, Spanish
Giovanna Martinelli, Spanish
Angie Martinez Ortiz, Spanish
Marlen Martinez Veliz, Spanish
Savannah McDonald, Spanish
Megan McKay, Spanish
Kimberly Mendez, Spanish
Connor Moos, Spanish
Jamileth Nunez, Spanish
Leslie Pacheco Pineda, Spanish
Abigail Payne, Spanish
Selena Ramos, Spanish
Yuliana Sagastume Rios, Spanish
Samantha Silva, Spanish
Daniel Terlikowski, Spanish
Fabiola Valdespino, Spanish
Emely Yanes, Spanish
