It’s spring cleaning time and the Town of Riverhead, Riverhead CAP and Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home are hosting clean-up events this weekend to help residents dispose of unwanted items safely and securely.

Tomorrow is the town’s semi-annual STOP day and medication take-back day. Residents are invited to bring household hazardous wastes and unwanted medications to the Riverhead Highway Department between 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. for free disposal. Dispose of electronics, household chemicals, automotive products and more. See full list here. The Riverhead Highway Department is located at 1177 Osborn Avenue, Riverhead. The medication take-back event, which also takes place at the highway department headquarters, is hosted by the Riverhead CAP’s Community Coalition for Safe and Drug-Free Youth.

On Sunday, Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home is hosting its fifth annual free document shredding event from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Residents can securely dispose of up to three boxes or bags of documents. (This service is offered to individuals only, no businesses.) Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home is located at 406 E. Main St., Riverhead.

Riverhead STOP Day in May 2016. File photo: Denise Civiletti