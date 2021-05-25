Riley Avenue Elementary School mathletes Nolan Bruen, Alexandria Governali, Kaelyn Kistinger, Julia Pelis and Ryan Quick won the New York State District 5 champion title for mathletes.
The students have advanced to compete in the national tournament that will be held on June 19.
To earn the state title the students competed in the regional competition on Feb. 20 and advanced to the the virtual state tournament held on May 8. The regional competition focuses on four timed rounds entitled the Sprint, Number Sense, Target and Team.
Support local journalism.
Now more than ever, the survival of quality local journalism depends on your support. Our community faces unprecedented economic disruption, and the future of many small businesses are under threat, including our own. It takes time and resources to provide this service. We are a small family-owned operation, and we will do everything in our power to keep it going. But today more than ever before, we will depend on your support to continue. Support RiverheadLOCAL today. You rely on us to stay informed and we depend on you to make our work possible.