Riley Avenue Elementary School mathletes Nolan Bruen, Alexandria Governali, Kaelyn Kistinger, Julia Pelis and Ryan Quick won the New York State District 5 champion title for mathletes.

The students have advanced to compete in the national tournament that will be held on June 19.

To earn the state title the students competed in the regional competition on Feb. 20 and advanced to the the virtual state tournament held on May 8. The regional competition focuses on four timed rounds entitled the Sprint, Number Sense, Target and Team.