Riverhead Supervisor Yvette Aguiar has rescinded the state of emergency order issued on March 12, 2020, at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and renewed weekly ever since.

She signed an order rescinding the state of emergency at the end of last night’s marathon town board meeting, approximately a half-hour before the most recent state of emergency order was set to expire.

“Rescinding the emergency disaster order is a clear symbol we are moving away from the COVID-19 pandemic,” Aguiar said. “We made it out of the COVID-19 pandemic, and we will continue to work on reaching our new normal.”

“I want to thank everyone for their patience as we navigated through the pandemic together,” the supervisor said in a press release today announcing the action. “To the residents, our employees, department heads, my fellow board members, this day has been a long time coming and I believe I speak for everyone when I say, it could not have come soon enough,” Aguiar said.

“We will continue to move Riverhead forward, and I encourage everyone to participate in all the exciting events planned for this summer, including the Alive on 25 events, fireworks, the annual cardboard boat race, the drag racing events, and participate in the community engagement process underway to develop our new town square,” said Aguiar.