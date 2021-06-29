Dorothy Susan “Sue” Berdinka Elliston of Brookhaven died on June 25, 2021 at Long Island Community Hospital in Patchogue. She was 73.

She was born on Aug. 23, 1947 in Greenport to Frank and Joan Berdinka. She worked at Sears Roebuck and Friendly’s Restaurant. She was a member of the Church of the Immaculate Conception. Her hobbies included her son, her family, her church, and her God.

She was predeceased by her brothers Peter and Martin and her sisters Rita and Paula. She is survived by her son Donald (Liz Rogers) of Hampton Bays, and husband David of Jamesport, sister Maria (James) Raffel of Cutchogue and brother Michael (Susan) of Aquebogue.

The family will receive visitors on Friday, July 2 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Werner Rothwell Funeral Home in Westhampton Beach. A joint funeral mass will be held on Saturday, July 3 at 10 a.m. at Mass at the Church of the Immaculate Conception in Quiogue. The joint funeral mass will be held to also remember her brother Peter who died on May 28. Interment will follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Cutchogue.

Memorial donations can be made to the Immaculate Conception Church Bell Tower project PO Box 1227, Westhampton Beach, New York 11978.