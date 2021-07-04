The 245th birthday of the Unites States of America is celebrated with a three-day holiday weekend this year. Since July 4 is a Sunday, Independence Day is observed on Monday, July 5.
Monday is a federal and New York state holiday. Banks will be closed. The stock market will be closed. Post offices are closed and there will be no mail delivery (except Express Mail, which operates 365 days per year.)
Riverhead Free Library will be closed Monday. All government offices and courts will also be closed.
The Long Island Railroad will operate on a holiday schedule Monday. There will be four eastbound trains and four westbound trains on the Greenport branch tomorrow. See timetable.
A new regular schedule takes effect Tuesday, July 6 (through Aug. 29.) See timetable.
The S92 and 10C Suffolk County Transit buses will operate Sunday. There will be no service on any other line Sunday, July 4. All Suffolk County Transit buses will operate on a regular weekday schedule Monday, July 5.
Riverhead municipal trash pickup will follow its regular schedule this week.
