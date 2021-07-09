Updated- 12:35 pm: Motorists encountered flooded roadways around Riverhead and the surrounding area as Tropical Storm Elsa tracks northeast over Long Island this morning.

A widespread rainfall of two to four inches with locally higher amounts was forecast through this afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

Soaking rains followed by gusty winds felled several trees around town, blocking some roads and downing isolated power lines.

A flood advisory was in effect this morning for poor drainage areas in Suffolk County, the weather service said in a statement. A flash flood watch was also in effect until noon today.

“Drains are rated to handle a one-inch rainfall and we could get up to three inches of rain over the next couple hours, so you can expect some flooding,” Riverhead Highway Superintendent George Woodson said this morning. “If you have to travel, use common sense and slow down,” he said. “If you don’t need to travel don’t go out there,” he said.

Sound Avenue was shut down between Hulse Landing Road and Fresh Pond Avenue this morning due to rainwater coming off the farm fields, Woodson said. Tropical Storm Elsa’s rains flooded Sound Avenue in Wading River July 9. Photo: Peter Blasl

There are also reports of severe flooding on Church Lane in Aquebogue.

Trees and/or wires were down on Ostrander Avenue, Meadow Lane, Joyce Drive and Upper East Main Street.

A tropical storm warning remains in effect this afternoon. Sustained winds in the local area are expected to remain below tropical storm force, at 20-30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Wind gusts of 50 to 65 mph are possible along the immediate cost, particularly on the North Fork, the weather service said.

All town beaches are closed today. Riverhead municipal garbage pickup will continue as scheduled. Call European American Waste Services at 631-654-3026.

To report an outage or downed wire call PSEG Long Island’s 24-hour service number 800-490-0075. The Route 58 traffic circle this morning. Photo: Peter Blasl Flooded roadway on McDermott Avenue near Heidi Behr Way. Photo: Peter Blasl