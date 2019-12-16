An accident on Sound Avenue sent two people to the hospital this morning and briefly closed the road to eastbound traffic east of Roanoke Avenue.

A westbound Volkswagen ran into a forklift being driven westbound on Sound Avenue just before 7 this morning.

The driver of the Volkswagen lost control of his vehicle, collided with an eastbound Hyundai SUV, and then overturned, Riverhead police said.

The drivers of both vehicles were taken to the hospital by Riverhead Volunteer Ambulance Corps with unknown injuries.

The driver of the forklift was not hurt, police said. Photo: Peter Blasl

Correction: This story originally stated in correctly that the forklift was being towed by a farm tractor. It was being driven on the roadway, not towed. Also traffic was closed eastbound, not westbound.