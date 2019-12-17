Second grade students at Riverhead’s Roanoke Elementary School spread holiday cheer by giving toy donations to pediatric patients at Stony Brook Children’s Hospital.

The students, under the direction of teacher Debra Spinelli, “advertised” for the toy drive with posters and banners they hung around the school. The students were also tasked to ask their parents, family members, and members of the community to donate toys.

Spinelli accompanied by three students (left to right) Seren Lewis, Spinelli, Benicio Micieli and Sutton Lewis deliver presents to the hospital. Photo Courtesy of Debra Spinelli

Once the toy drive was complete, Spinelli, accompanied by three students delivered the toys to the hospital Dec. 15. The children were provided with wheelchairs to deliver the toys to the main lobby. After delivery was completed, all are were treated to hot cocoa and cookies for their job well done.