Strong winds gusting to 50 mph are expected across the region today, prompting the National Weather Service to issue a wind advisory for Long Island, New York City, northeast New Jersey, and southern Connecticut.

The wind advisory will be in effect from noon to midnight.

Sustained northwest winds of 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph are expected.

Gusty winds could blow down tree limbs and a few power outages may result, the weather service said.

Motorists are advised to use extra caution, especially if operating a high-profile vehicle.