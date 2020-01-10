Peconic Bay Medical Center today unveiled its $67.8 million critical care pavilion and heart center in a dedication ceremony attended by more than 300 donors, dignitaries, employees and community members.

After three years of construction, the Corey Critical Care Pavilion is named in honor of Emilie Roy and Michael Corey, and includes a rooftop helipad and a 16-bed intensive care and cardiac care unit. It is scheduled to open in a little less than a month.

It is also the new, expanded home of the Kanas Regional Heart Center, which includes two cardiac catheterization laboratories, an electrophysiology suite and recovery homes. The Kanas Regional Heart Center was made possible by the John and Elaine Kanas Family Foundation.

The facility boasts two state-of-the art cardiac catheterization labs. It also has space roughed out for future cardiac surgical suites. It will house eight intensive care unit rooms and eight progressive care unit rooms. Each room has a large window affording ample natural light and an alcove for family members, furnished with a sofa-bed and separate TV.

The pavilion will also house an expanded emergency department in the future. The unfinished space where the expanded emergency department will be constructed was the setting for today’s dedication ceremony.

“The facility fulfills Northwell Health’s promise to East End residents to provide a wider breadth of life-saving services close to home,” PBMC said in a press release.

PBMC has offered an expanded range of clinical services since joining Northwell Health in 2016, beginning with the hospital’s first cardiac cath lab in 2017. In the two years since opening, the cardiac cath lab has treated nearly 2,000 patients, including 85 with a severe and often deadly type of heart attack known as an ST-elevation myocardial infarction, the hospital said.

PBMC joined Northwell Health after years of due diligence and investigating all of its options, the PBMC board of directors unanimously voted to join Northwell Health, PBMC first vice president and treasurer Gordon Huszagh told the crowd.

“Today, I stand in this building that will bring lifesaving services to our community almost exactly four years after our signing ceremony in 2016, knowing without a doubt that we made the right decision for our community,” Huszagh said.

Northwell Health president and CEO Michael Dowling said PBMC is a “major priority for Northwell,” the state’s largest health system.

“This is a hub location for this part of Long Island,” Dowling said.

“People talk a lot about what’s wrong with health care,” Dowling said. “It’s important to remember we do good work. Being able to make sure people have access to lifesaving care, to promote wellness, prevent illness, treat illness. People’s lives are saved and miracles occur every day,” Dowling said.

PBMC president and CEO Andrew Mitchell thanked donors, staff, elected officials, the Town of Riverhead and Axis Construction, the hospital’s “construction partners for over 15 years.”

The hospital raised more than $33 million towards the construction of the new facility, he said, including more than $600,000 donated by almost 1,000 PBMC employees.

Noting that the medical center, then known as Central Suffolk Hospital was on the brink of bankruptcy when he came on board as its third president 19 years ago, Mitchell said the community came together to work to save its hospital.

“We are, in fact, accomplishing the impossible,” Mitchell said.

Today’s program included vocal performances by Emma Cervone (“The Rainbow Connection”), Darren Ottati (“Somewhere Over the Rainbow”) and Stuart Whalen (“You’ll Never Walk Alone”), accompanied by pianist Gene Delucie.

An interfaith invocation was offered by the Rev. Charles Coverdale, Pandit Narain, Imam Amin ur Rahman, Rabbi Michael Roscoe, Sister Margaret Smyth and Pastor George Summers.

Following the ceremonies, PBMC staff took guests on tours of the pavilion.

“This has been so very badly needed for such a long time,” Riverhead Town Supervisor Yvette Aguiar said as she toured the Kanas Heart Center on the third floor of the pavilion.

RiverheadLOCAL photos by Peter Blasl